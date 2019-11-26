Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neena Gupta's singing talent leaves fans amazed, video goes viral

Veteran actress Neena Gupta, who kick-started her second innings with the blockbuster success of Badhaai Ho, has been trending on the internet. The actress recently showcased her singing talent at a party.

Neena Gupta's performance left her fans amazed, who then flooded her post with comments such as "lovely singing" and "So touching... Well sung." One user wrote in the comments section: "Very emotional... This song brought tears in my eyes."

Neena Gupta often delights her fans with hilarious and epic social media posts. In one of her previous posts, she shared a video of herself and her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao taking the Don't Be Shy Again challenge for their friend Ayushmann Khurrana to another level. The challenge was a part of the promotional activities for his film Bala. Neena and Gajraj have worked with Ayushmann in Badhaai Ho.

Neena Gupta, who showed us her acting skills in three releases last year — Veere Di Wedding, Mulk and Badhaai Ho will be seen in much-awaited movies such as Sooryavanshi and Panga. Talking about the workload, she told Hindustan Times, ''It’s not too much work but just enough. I feel, at my age, there are a handful of good roles, so I don’t want to miss out on them''.

Talking about the characters she is playing in big-budget movies, she says, ''In Panga, I have four to five scenes but the role is good, and I enjoyed working in the film. I have great regard for Kangana and Ashwiny. And, similarly, I signed Sooryavanshi because it is a big film and I play Akshay’s (Kumar; actor) mother but it is not a typical mother role. I love the scenes that they have given me in the film''.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page