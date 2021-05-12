Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NARGISFAKHRI Nargis Fakhri enjoys dinner cooked by boyfriend: When he loves to cook and you love to eat

Nargis Fakhri is currently whiling away time in the Big Apple with boyfriend and American chef Justin Santos, and on Tuesday she uploaded a video where he prepares a sumptuous dinner for her.

In the Instagram clip, Justin prepares the meal even as the table is set, and Nargis flashes a grin in anticipation. The couple had a movie night in, obviously, for we see a quick snapshot of the television screen with the Sean Penn-starrer "Mystic River" all set to play.

"When he loves to cook and you love to eat," wrote Nargis, as caption with the video clip, along with a bunch of emojis including laughter icons, folded hands, heart and chef icons.

She tagged the post with #cookforme, #food, #cooking, #chef, #justinthekitchen, #yummy, #imhungry, #feedme, #couplegoals, #mymancooks, and #goodfood.

Nargis' post had garnered over 1,81,270 views by the evening.