Nagarjuna Akkineni receives first dose of COVID 19 vaccine, shares pics with fans

Image Source : TWITTER/NAGARJUNA AKKINENI Nagarjuna Akkineni

Indian film actor Nagarjuna Akkineni received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccination on Wednesday. The actor shared the news with fans on his social media accounts. The actor also urged everyone eligible to take the vaccine. Posting a picture of him getting vaccinated on Twitter, Nagarjuna tweeted: "Got my #covaxin jab yesterday .. absolutely no down time. I urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine! You can now register for your #Covid19vaccine at http://cowin.gov.in Book your vaccine. and get it done! #Unite2FightCorona"

Besides Nagarjuna actors Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan and Anupam Kher have also taken their first dose of vaccination.'

Sharing a picture of him getting vaccinated, Mohanlal wrote, "I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India , the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID Vaccination Drive."

On the film's front, Nagarjuna looks forward to the release of his upcoming Telugu film "Wild Dog". Based on true events, Nagarjuna is cast as a National Investigation Agency officer. Directed by Ahishor Solomon, the action adventure film also features Sayami Kher and Dia Mirza.

Apart from this, he also has Ayan Mukerji's much anticipated project Brahmastra on his list. Reportedly, he plays the role of an archaeologist named Vishnu in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt trilogy. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.