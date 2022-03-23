Mouni Roy wishes Smriti Irani on birthday; recalls meeting her for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOUNI ROY Smriti Irani, Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy shared a special post on actress-politician Smriti Irani's birthday. The actress recalled meeting her "more than a decade and a half back" while shooting for the popular TV show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and being in awe of Irani. Sharing a photo of the actress, Mouni also penned a lengthy note for her. Heaping praise on her, Mouni recalled how she was impressed to see the many talents of Smriti, who played Tulsi Virani in the daily soap.

"This is my most fav story about you to tell; more than a decade and half back, fresh out of uni I had joined the cast of kyunki, unnerved wondering how you may be; I was amazed beyond belief; unlike most of em, how kind you were to me (you didn’t have to be), how sharp & intelligent you were, spoke 7 languages, your outstanding vocabulary, your flare for reading (still have to return your books from 17 years ago), a beautiful nerd, err’ything that you were blew my mind & heart. I wanted to be like you then, I wish to be like you now; I love you and I pray god always bless you with the best life has to offer making sure you spend your time with those who love and appreciate you the most. HAPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY (sic)."

Former co-stars, Smriti Irani and Mouni Roy share a close bond. Recently, on the occasion of Mouni's wedding, Irani had posted some beautiful pictures of her wedding along with a special note for her. "This girl came into my life 17 years ago .. they claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth & much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend , as family . Today she begins a new journey. May all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity and good health.. for the boy.. well you are one hell of a lucky man .. God bless @nambiar13 .. love you @imouniroy (sic)." she wrote congratulating the newlywed couple.

Mouni had responded to her writing, "Such beautiful words.. I’m so grateful for you & your love..love you so much.. missing you here."

Over the years, Smriti Irani has moved into public service is now Minister of Women and Child Development in the Narendra Modi government.