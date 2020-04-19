Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mira Kapoor's revenge post for husband Shahid Kapoor is a trip to his early days. See pic

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's gorgeous wife Mira Kapoor definitely knows how to take 'sweet' revenge from her husband. On Saturday, the Jersey actor shared a post on Instagram teasing his wife by calling her 'sexy'. In the video, Mira looked least impressed by Shahid's antics and commented on the post saying, "Revenge is in the mail." Now, the diva has finally taken her revenge publicly by sharing an old photo poster of Shahid from his early days.

Mira Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo of Shahid on a poster and wrote, "Revenge is sweet." The poster also featured actors Rohan Dey and Vatsal Sheth. It appears that Mira shared the photo in order to embarrass Shahid but his fans found the poster cute and were all praise for him in the comments. Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter also commented by sharing smileys on the post. Check out-

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Oho we've seen it before, you should have posted something unseen". Another said, "Revenge is bitter but this one is not gonna hurt Shahid bro as it is sweet" Fans flooded the post with compliments and called him cute.

Mira Kapoor has been sharing fun photos and videos with her daughter Misha on Instagram. Earlier, the star wife shared a photo of herself clicked by her daughter and wrote, "Missy caught me eating the math game. There are 43 pictures exactly like this. In case she was short of proof."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira married in 2015 in a private ceremony in Gurgaon. They became proud parents of Misha in August 2016. Their son Zain was born in September 2018. Shahid will next be seen in Jersey where he is playing the role of a cricketer in the film. He was last seen on the big screen in the much-talked-about film Kabir Singh.

