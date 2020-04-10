Lisa Ray reveals she didn't tell her husband about cancer relapse after one month of marriage

Actress Lisa Ray is a cancer fighter and survivor but how many of you know that her cancer relapsed month after her marriage and she hid the fact with her husband Jason Dehni. She revealed this on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio talk show What Women Want season 2 where Bebo introduced her as someone 'whose inner strength has been tested time and again.' Lisa said that she did not reveal her husband about the relapse because she wanted to 'get through the shaadi.'

Lisa in an interview with Hindustan Times revealed that it was a 'harrowing' experience for her loved ones to know the fact. She said, "I relapsed once. This is something that I have not spoken about extensively. It happened just a month after getting married. That was a really difficult time. I was actually hiding that secret from my husband. I thought I just have to get through the shaadi and then I will figure out what to do. So, that was a real low, because the first time I was dealing with cancer, I was single."

Talking about how her husband supported her through the second round of cancer which she thought was 'difficult,' she said, "I had this beautiful man who had just become my husband and consented to getting married to this woman with this fatal disease, and the first piece of news that I had to share with him was, ‘Baby, thanks for marrying me. By the way, I probably have to go back on treatment.’ That was very difficult but at the same time, I took that as a signal that there was some piece of the puzzle that was missing in terms of the healing journey. So right after that, I started incorporating a lot of nutrition and holistic healing. Ironically, within three months of changing my diet radically, I was in remission."

Lisa further revealed that she first ignored the signs but got to know about the return after her yoga class when she couldn't get up. She said that doctor was shocked to see her reports and said that her red blood cell count was so low that she might get a cardiac arrest. She said, "Then I realised that this is not something to be proud of. You know, in our world today, we tend to celebrate these heroes who are like, ‘Push yourself past your limits’ and blah blah. Actually, I think there is a lot of damage in doing that. I think balance is a better way of doing it. I think that pushing myself past my body’s limits almost killed me."

Lisa made her debut in the film industry through Vikram Bhatt’s Kasoor after which she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009. She opened up about the same during the Toronto International Film Festival where she documented her story in her memoir Close To The Bone, which came out last year.

