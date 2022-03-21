Leaked video of Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor from sets of Luv Ranjan's next goes viral, watch here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Leaked video of Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor

Highlights Ranbir, Shraddha's yet-untitled film to release on March 8, 2023

The film is being helmed by Luv Ranjan

A video of the actors from the sets of the film has leaked on social media

A video of Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of their upcoming film has been doing rounds on the internet. In the leaked Bollywood video, the actress can be seen walking in a yellow saree, while Ranbir seemingly flirts with her. He's seen wearing a blue kurta. It appears both the stars are performing a dance sequence. Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled film is said to be shot in Delhi and is scheduled to release next Holi. The leaked dance sequence which went viral on the internet gives a glimpse into the chemistry this new pair is about to bring on the big screen as Ranbir can be seen chasing and teasing Shraddha in an outdoor location.

The buzz about Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled film has been hovering around the town for a long time and having the presence of new pairs Shraddha & Ranbir in it is something the audience has been waiting for long. As soon as the video from the sets of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled film leaked, it has gone viral on the internet. the video is being shared across fan pages on social media platforms. The fans pen down their anticipation to look forward to this pair on social media saying, "Excited to see them together in a movie #shraddhakapoor #ranbirkapoor." Another said, "Shraddha's walk is so hot ( Luv Ranjan 2023 ) #ShraddhaKapoor #RanbirKapoor #luvranjan." A third user tweeted, "So excited to see them together #RanbirKapoor #ShraddhaKapoor SHRADDHA HITS 70M ON IG."

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with actor Ranbir Kapoor which was pushed to March 8, 2023. The movie will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir.

Talking about Ranbir's upcoming projects, he will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' in which he will be sharing the screen space with ladylove Alia Bhatt for the first time. The movie will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022. He also has Shamshera in the pipeline.