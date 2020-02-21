Lagaan actor Raghubir Yadav's wife files for divorce, demands Rs 10 crore as alimony

Lagaan actor Raghubir Yadav's wife files for divorce

Popular actor Raghubir Yadav's estranged wife and Kathak dancer Purnima Kharga filed for a divorce, ending their marriage after 32 years. Raghubir and Purnima have been living separately since 1995. Purnima filed a divorce petition at the Bandra Family Court, alleging adultery and desertion.

70-year-old Radhuvir and Poornima, 60 have s a 30-year-old son. The duo tied the knot in 1988. As per Mumbai Mirror report, Purnima has demanded an interim maintenance of Rs 1 lakh and alimony of Rs 10 crore. As per reports, she receives Rs 40,000 per month as alimony but is not paid on time. Purnima has made Raghuvir’s partner and manager Roshni Archejam, who featured in TV show Banegi Apni Baat, a party to the petition.

The petition quoted by the report states, “The petitioner(Purnima) states that it is the Respondents(Raghuvir) aforesaid conduct and behaviour, his act of cheating and living in an adulterous relationship which has created a marital discord and is therefore guilty of treating the petitioner(Purnima) cruelly. Under these circumstances, the Petitioner submits that he is entitled to a Decree of Divorce u/s 13(1)0) and 130-a) of the Hindu Marriage Act.”

Reportedly, Purnima suspected Raghubir of cheating on her with a co-star in 1995. The actor even filed for divorce but withdrew it later. Purnima claimed that she quit her career as an international Kathak dancer to support Raghubir when he was struggling. However, he deserted her after becoming a successful actor.

Raghuvir was last seen in the 2019 film Romeo Akbar Walter. His several films have been India’s official entry to the Oscars. 2017 film Newton, starring Rajkummar Rao, Salaam Bombay (1988), Bandit Queen (1994), Rudaali (1993), 1947 Earth (1998), Lagaan (2011), Peepli Live (2010) and Water (2005) have also been entries to the Academy Awards.

His popular TV shows were Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne and Chacha Chaudhary.