Laal Kaptaan: Sonakshi Sinha's first look from Saif Ali Khan's action-drama is intriguing

The first look of Sonakshi Sinha from Laal Kaptaan featuring Saif Ali Khan in the role of a fierce naga sadhu out.

New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2019 12:37 IST
Sonakshi Sinha's fans have been eagerly waiting for her first look from the upcoming action-drama Laal Kaptaan. Well, now the wait is over as the makers have finally revealed how the actress will look in the film. Just a few days back, the actor Saif Ali Khan in the role of a fierce naga sadhu impressed his fans in the trailer with his deadly avatar and now it's turn for Sonakshi who will be making a cameo in the film. Not only this, but her voice will also play a crucial role in the film. 

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the actress' first look and wrote, "Guess karo... Sonakshi Sinha appears in special appearance in #LaalKaptaan... Stars Saif Ali Khan... Directed by Navdeep Singh... Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation... 18 Oct 2019 release."

Have a look:

Talking about her role, director Navdeep Singh in an interview said, "It's a special appearance but a very pivotal one. I wanted somebody who would leave an impression, someone with star quality and appeal. Sonakshi fit the bill perfectly.  I'll leave her part as a mystery!! All I'll say is she's the most glamorous thing in the film. She was fabulous to work with! I was a little apprehensive the night of the shoot. I hadn't met her before and we were already mid schedule. I had no idea what to expect. It was a pleasant surprise! She is super smart, tuned in, a  fab actor and totally professional."

In the trailer too, we saw Sonakshi giving a strong voice over and describing Saif's character by saying, "Bhole ke sipahi nahi bhoot hote hain, kuch to kehte hain tum bhi bhoot ho. (Lord Shiva doesn’t have soldiers but ghosts, some people say that you are also ghost).”

Laal Kaptaan is co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's banner Colour Yellow Productions. It will hit the screens on October 18.

