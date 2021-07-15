Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Kriti Sanon: 'Mimi' helped me explore various emotions within myself

The trailer of actors Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi's most-anticipated film 'Mimi' is out, and the audience has given a big thumbs-up to it. In the film, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother. The three-minute-long trailer narrates a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. It also touches upon the challenges of surrogacy and how society looks at it. The makers have tried to impart meaningful messages in a comical way, leaving viewers emotional and amused at the same time.

Actress Kriti Sanon is extremely happy to see the audience liking the trailer of her upcoming film. Overwhelmed on receiving a positive response, Kriti opened up about how 'Mimi' shaped her as a person

"It is so gratifying to see, I cannot even express it. This film is just super special to me, I have believed in it and given it my all as an actor, 'Mimi' helped me explore so many various emotions within myself and to now see the trailer being unanimously loved with everyone praising it and appreciating what the entire team has done, is just really overwhelming," she said.

Kriti had to put on 15 kilos for her role in 'Mimi', which also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. The film is a Hindi remake of the Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychy".

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Mimi' is scheduled to release on July 30 on Jio Cinema and Netflix.