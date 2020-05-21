Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KICHCHA SUDEEP Kichcha Sudeep on daughter's birthday: Stay happy, stay blessed

Southern star Kichcha Sudeep took to Instagram and shared a photo collage of his daughter Saanvi from her toddler days to present times, on the occasion of her birthday. "Stay happy, stay blessed. We all are proud of you baby," went the caption of the collage. He later shared another collage of himself along with Saanvi gorging on pizzas.

"Thanks to each one for ur unconditional luv and wshs ....Created a special video for Sanvi. U all have been a beautiful part of my life and I Would luv to share it wth you all. Shall upload it in an hour, " he wrote alongside the image.

Sudeep got married to Priya Radhakrishna in 2001, and the couple welcomed Saanvi 2004. He recently shared a collage of photographs on Instagram, where he flaunts a perfectly-chiselled body.

Kichcha Sudeep was seen playing the role of the antagonist in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. After the release of the film, superstar Salman Khan also surprised Sudeep at his home with a swanky new BMW 5. Calling it the ''sweetest gesture'', Kichcha Sudeep penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

''Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5.... .. a sweetest gesture. Thank u for the luv u have showered on me n my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u vist,'' the actor wrote alongside the collage of different pictures.

On the acting front, Sudeep will next be seen in "Kotigobba 3" and "Phantom".

