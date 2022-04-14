KGF 3 big announcement at KGF Chapter 2 climax leaves fans pumped; celebrations underway in theatres

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AWESOMEARAVIN13 Yash to return with KGF 3?

KGF Chapter 2 also stars Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is running successfully in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages on over 12,000 screens across the world in 70 countries. The action thriller has broken several records at the box office within a few hours of its release on Thursday (April 14). Fans are flocking in large numbers to the theatres to celebrate the release of the most anticipated pan-India movie. Amidst the ongoing KGF Chapter 2 fever fans have received another reason to celebrate. Several pictures and videos from the theatres have surfaced online which are hinting at the return of Prashant Neel's directorial with KGF 3.

By the look of it, the viral picture shows the final draft of KGF Chapter 3, presumably teased in the post-credit scenes of the recently released KGF Chapter 2. "Don’t miss the end credit scene #KGF2 #KGF3," wrote a Twitter user while sharing the clip.

Take a look:

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh too expressed his excitement about the prospect of another chapter in the KGF franchise. He tweeted, "#YESSS... #KGF3 #KGFChapter3 is on the way."

On the eve of the release, director Neel took to Twitter urging fans to not support piracy. He requested the audience to not share pictures and video clips from the theatres where they watch the movie. He wrote, "The Fight against piracy starts with you! Please don't take videos and photos and avoid posting them online! (sic).” In a note attached with his tweet, Prashanth wrote: “8 years of blood, sweat and tears have gone into bringing you all KGF. We urge you all not to take video while watching KGF Chapter 2 in the cinemas and upload it on the internet (sic)."

KGF, which stands for Kolar Gold Fields (in Karnataka) is a tale of Rocky (Yash), an orphan who rises from poverty and becomes the king of a gold mine. The two-part multilingual film, which had its first chapter released in 2018, turned out to be the highest-grossing movie of the Kannada industry. Bollywood stars Raveen Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty are playing major roles along with Rocking Star Yash in the film.

