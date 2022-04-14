KGF Chapter 2 Twitter Reactions: Yash fans declare Prashanth Neel's film BLOCKBUSTER; demand KGF 3

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HOMBLE FILMS KGF Chapter 2 Twitter Reactions

Superstar Yash's much-awaited action-thriller KGF Chapter 2 was released today (April 14) worldwide amid huge expectations from fans. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is a sequel to KGF which became a pan-India success upon its release in 2018 and made Yash a popular name beyond his original Kannada fan base. To no surprise, KGF Chapter 2 has successfully earned the 'blockbuster' status by the moviegoers. Social media platforms are bombarded with pictures and videos of fans rejoicing, chanting Yash's name and blowing whistles at the theatres after witnessing the mass entertainer.

Take a look:

Indeed, these priceless moments vividly depict audiences' happiness to watch their favourite star Yash returning with the KGF franchise after four years. The sequel of the film was released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The film marks Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt's acting debut in Kannada. It also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.

Several netizens took to social media and lauded Yash's remarkable performance. A user tweeted, "The Rocky Bhaai Brand .. Oh Man what a Performer you are .. You Literally took the Film to a whole Another Level .. Your Mannerisms will be TrendSetters !!"

Crediting Prashanth Neel for an incredible screenplay, one of the users said, "#KGF2 is extraordinary & beyond expectations.

kudos to Dir @prashanth_neel garu for his imagination and vision @TheNameIsYash garu lived in the character with swag, both of them took us into KGF world congratulations." Many users also demanded makers to return with KGF 3 soon.

Check out some more reactions here:

