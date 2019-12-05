Katrina Kaif's 'mad' workout videos take celebs by storm. Watch video

Katrina Kaif posted videos of workout session at the gym

Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and always looks in shape. While we see the final outcome, we don’t exactly know the amount of hard work and discipline it takes to get that perfect body. From performing daredevil action sequence to killer dance moves, Katrina nails everything to perfection thanks to amazingly super fit body. The actress took to her Instagram to share videos of her intense work out session where she is seen working out with gym buddies.

In the videos, Katrina is seen doing jump squats, burpees, and in the other videos, the actress is seen performing HIIT pilates. Sharing the videos on her Instagram, she wrote, “When @rezaparkview is in town u can always expect madnessssssss , @yasminkarachiwala and my workout partner rama returns,”

As soon as Katrina posted the videos, Sharddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Nargis Fakhri posted their comments in awe of Katrina. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan also dropped her comments and said, "Goshh! Im exhausted just looking at you"

Celeb reactions on Katrina Kaif's video

On the work front, Katrina who was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat that was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi where she will be seen teaming up with Akshay Kumar after a long time. Recently, Akshay shared a video from the set of the film where he was seen recreating a Namastey London moment with Katrina with 'Filhaal' song playing in the background.