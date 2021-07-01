Kartik Aaryan offers insight into his blurry mornings, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan

Offering a blurry insight into his Thursday morning, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share a short video flaunting his messy hairdo. Adding a twist to the normal week-day, the actor presented a short video with a melodious background music, Kartik ruffles his hair against the air giving rise to fan comments praising his hair. With his recent post, netizens are suggesting the actor should soon endorse some hair-care brand. Take a look at the video:

Not only this, Kartik has been creating waves on social media with his recent Umbrella Man avatar. His superhero persona has impressed many and keeping up with the anticipation, the actor makes sure to share posts regarding the same. Take a look atbhis recent posts on social media:

Kartik has a number of films across the spectrum of genres to look forward too. Kartik boasts of an interesting line up of upcoming projects. Generating anticipation for his first thriller 'Dhamaka', Kartik Aaryan as Arjun Pathak piqued the interests of the audience for the upcoming film by award winning director Ram Madhvani. Slipping into the horror comedy genre with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan would lead the franchise ahead. He recently announced his new big project 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' – a grand musical love story. Talks are rife about him being a part of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo remake and Hansal Mehta's next.