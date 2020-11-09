Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan channels his inner Maharaja, see pic

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan channelled his inner maharaja in a new post on social media. In an Instagram picture, he is seen wearing an Indian gold-coloured ensemble paired with a diamond neck piece. He completes his regal look with a flowing hair style and a beard.

"Maharaja Koki Rai Bahadur," he dropped a funny caption with the image, which currently has 212K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Kartik recently posted a flirtatious caption on social media with a picture flaunting his scruffy look. In the snapshot the actor had posted on Instagram, he flaunted long hair and a beard. Sun rays falling on his face completed the impact.

The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos. Kartik will next be seen in "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage