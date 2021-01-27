Karisma Kapoor celebrates Republic Day with family, misses sister Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEREALKARISMAKAPOOR Karisma Kapoor celebrates Republic Day with family

Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor celebrated her Republic Day with a get-together with her family. On Tuesday, the actress shared a gorgeous picture of the Kapoor Khandaan and said that she was missing her sister Karisma Kapoor. The picture featured Randhir Kapoor, cousin Nitasha Nanda, aunt Rima Jain, mother Babita and aunt Neetu Kapoor. The beautiful ladies can be seen sitting on a swing while Randhir accompany them.

Karisma kapoor wrote, "Dadiji’s favourite spot.. #iconic Happy Republic Day from us... Missing bebo." The Kapoors make sure that they celebrate special occasions together ad are often spotted coming together for lunch and dinners. Their Family Chritmas Lunch has been a traditions for many years.

Talking about Kareena kapoor, the actress is pregnant with her second child. She got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and gave birth to son Taimur in 2016. She often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media. While talking to Zoom earlier, Kareena revealed that it wasn't a planned pregnancy but the duo always wanted two children. She said, "Unfortunately in my house there is nothing filmy as such. Because Saif is very normal and relaxed. Of course, he is always happy to hear it. So like I said, it wasn’t planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together."

On the professional front, Kareena recently wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha. Sharing a post on Instagram, she expressed her gratitude to the team of the film. She wrote, "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse."

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next begin preparations for Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others.