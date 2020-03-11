Kareena posts 'starry' picture in face mask, caption impresses fans

Kareena Kapoor Khan posts 'starry' picture in face mask and impresses fans

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who just last week made her much-awaited debut on Instagram, shared a quirky picture of herself in a face mask. Kareena on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the photograph of herself in a pink coloured face mask with white stars on it. The caption will surely make you smile.

"Such a star... I mean the mask," Kareena captioned the image, which currently has 28.9 K likes on the photo-sharing website. Don't you think she is absolutely sassy!

On the work front, Kareena currently awaits the release of "Angrezi Medium", which also stars Irrfan Khan. "Angrezi Medium" is directed by Homi Adajania and the film is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy "Hindi Medium" that also starred Irrfan.

The sequel will feature Irrfan and Kareena with Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. It is scheduled to release on Friday. Watch the trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page