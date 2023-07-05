Karan Johar speaks if there’s Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Filmmaker Karan Johar revealed whether Shah Rukh Khan will be having a special appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani or not. Recently Karan went live on Instagram with fans about his upcoming film.

One of the fans asked if he was in the film, to which he replied, “Fortunately for all of you, I’m not in the film”. A user asked the filmmaker if Shah Rukh Khan is in the film, to which he replies, “No Shah Rukh is not there in the film”. However, he added that SRK’s blessings are with them.

Talking about cameos in the film, Karan Johar dropped some hints and said, “There are three surprise cameos in the movie. I’m not revealing any of the names”. Karan Johar unveiled the official trailer of his film which received responses from the fans.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani trailer showcases the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, whereas Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don’t like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to switch and live with each other families to impress them.

The film promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar’s storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur, and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families and possibly a wedding.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is all set to release in theatres on July 28.

He also revealed that the next song of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on July 11 and the song is already in the trailer.

