Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi wanting to go to the airport is basically all of us right now. Watch video

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been entertaining everyone with adorable videos of his kids--Yash and Roohi ever since the lockdown. From showing off his closet to the bathroom to getting dressed up and dancing to the tunes of Bollywood songs, the little munchkins have done it all. Yet again, he has left us ROFLing with his latest addition to #lockdownwiththejohars Instagr post in which the brother-sister duo can be seen playing with the luggage bags. When quipped, they reveal that they are off to the airport. Later the Takht filmmaker shares that they will not be able to go anywhere since there are no flights but kids being kids gave him an epic reply with a solution in it!

Yash and Roohi reveal that they will get inside the luggage bag to travel. When Karan asked about how he will go to which they reply that he will also travel inside the bag. Captioning the Insta post, Karan wrote alongside, "Porters in Pret a porter ! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles."

On the work front, Karan Johar will once again don the director's hat for his period drama Takht. The film's cast includes Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

