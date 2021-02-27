Kangana Ranaut accuses Twitter of shadow banning her account, says they are scared of me

Image Source : INDIA TV Kangana Ranaut accuses Twitter of shadow banning her account

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday accused the microblogging platform Twitter of shadow banning her account. The actress says the Twitter management is scared of her but can't suspend her and hence the shadow ban. The 'Queen' actress revealed that she wasn't on Twitter to catch followers or promote herself but she was here for the nation.

"I am shadow banned cos chacha @jack and his promoters of free speech @Twitter team is scared of me, they can't suspend me but they can't even let me keep exposing them every day, I am not here to catch followers or promote myself I am here for the nation and that hurts them," Kangana tweeted on Saturday.

Recently, Kangana has ventured into the food and beverage business by opening a cafe and restaurant in her hometown Manali. She shared photographs from the location where her cafe will be set up. The actress calls this her dream venture, revealing that apart from cinema she is also passionate about food.

"Sharing my new venture my dream with you all, something which will bring us closer, other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps in to FnB industry, building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks," Kangana tweeted.

On the professional front, Kangana will be seen in Dhaakad. The actress will also feature in forthcoming films Thalaivi and Tejas. In 'Thalaivi', she will essay late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. She announced a standalone sequel to her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film which is titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, is another historical drama about the story of Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Kangana's Thalaivi is all set to release in theatres on April 23. The makers made the announcement on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 73rd birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa, whose life is depicted in the film.