Janhvi Kapoor's latest sultry pictures will make you forget 'flaming hot cheetos.' Seen yet?

Janhvi Kapoor Instagram post

Highlights Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi had tested positive for COVID-19 in January

Janhvi was last seen in the 2021 film Roohi

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is known how to keep a balance of bold and beautiful in her pictures. On Wednesday (February 16), she took to Instagram and shared a series of sultry pictures and videos setting the internet ablaze. In the pictures, Janhvi is seen wearing a black, strappy dress. She completed her look with messy hair and minimal makeup, accessorised it with gold hoop earrings and a gold ring. 'Flaming hot cheetos,' Janhvi simply wrote in the caption.

She looks every inch gorgeous as she poses in the mirror for the camera. Her fans and followers couldn't help themselves from commenting on Janhvi's post. One of them wrote, "Jo janhvi se jale zara side se chale." Another said, "SOOOOOOOOO HOTTIEEEE."

This is not the first time Janhvi has swept the internet with her sizzling pictures. Check out some of her most loved pictures:

The actress and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 3. She had informed her fans about the same on Instagram stories. "Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every day got better," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has recently wrapped the shooting for her upcoming film 'Milli'. This is the first time ever that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor. Her other upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry', the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.

She is also a part of Mr and Mrs Mahi from Dharma productions where she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao.