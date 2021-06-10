Irrfan Khan did not want to belong to this world, reveals son Babil in nostalgic post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BABIL KHAN Irrfan, Babil Khan

Irrfan Khan's son has dug out another memory of the late actor. In a nostalgic post, the aspiring actor gives his fans and followers a brief introduction of his family. Calling his family 'weird' and 'strange', Babil points out characteristics of his father Irrfan, mother Sutapa and younger brother Ayaan. He also compares himself to a blob of cheese on a couch and later goes on to say 'Never take your chances for granted'.

"Our family is one strange family. Worst was comparing to the “image” of perfect neighbours. You’re all weird families, and that is one of the most beautiful things about us humans. Our undeniable fear of having no clue on what to do but still pursuing, denying that fear instead," he writes before explaining why he's referring his as 'weird'.

He continues, "My family; a Thespis father not wanting to belong to this world, a perfectionist writer/warrior mother that fights with the same passion she loves, an ingenious brother that can find relatable patterns in economics to music, and me, a kid who loves to cry watching children/family animation films."

"In the chaos where I find myself lost, engrossed in doubt, feeling like a blob of cheese on the couch, I take a moment and look around, pay attention to people, instead of seeking it for a second. You know? Our family, we couldn’t fill a glass of water without spilling, but sometimes all we need is a little backup, and there is no shame in asking for that from the people that love you the most, acknowledge their love. The most important part though, at the end of it all, is to take that chance to tell them that you love them back. Never take your chances for granted," he writes concluding the post.

On the work front, Babil is all set to make his debut in Anushka Sharma's upcoming production titled "Qala". He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. The film also stars "Bulbbul" actress Triptii Dimri.