Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and the case of sizzling chemistry; A look at date nights, red carpet & family pics

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's sizzling red carpet appearance at Karan Johar's birthday bash was one of the highlights of the star studded event. The Bollywood couple, undoubtedly, stole the spotlight when they walked into the party hand-in-hand stealing glances at each other. The two also posed for shutterbugs gathered outside the party venue. In one of the viral videos, Hrithik is seen introducing sweetly introducing Saba to guests by telling them her name. The couple complemented each other by sporting matching black apparel. Saba dazzled in a black cut-out dress, while Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit. As the duo successfully managed to turn heads, here are some sizzling photos of Hrithik and Saba from their date nights, get together and family reunions. Take a look:

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The two have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, though their public appearances have spoken volumes.

Meanwhile, Hrithik's former wife Sussanne Khan also appeared at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. She attended the bash with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni.