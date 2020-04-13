Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan working out at 70 is the fitness inspiration we need, watch video

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has always looked up to his father and filmmaker Rakesh as his ultimate source of inspiration. The father-son duo has worked together in the blockbusters Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3 as director and actor. On Monday, Hrithik took to Instagram to share a video of Roshan senior sweating it out all by himself in the gym. Lauding the septuagenarian filmmaker's enthusiasm and commitment, Hrithik wrote: "Alone. But at it ! @rakesh_roshan9 #70running17 #whydidinotgethisgenetics #militaryman #fitnessmotivation #whenigrowupiwannabelikehim #daddycool. This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else . My daily dose . Give him a shout guys."

Watch the inspiring video here:

Meanwhile, ther Super 30 actor recently opened up about what his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, told him he should keep in mind while working with different directors.

"People often ask, 'you work with different directors'. My father said that 'you must have four things -- mutual respect, a strong head, courage and tolerance'. My responsibility lies in choosing the director. After that, I have to only listen (to the director)," said Hrithik, who has worked with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Karan Johar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Siddharth Anand among others.

(With iANS Inputs)

