Hrithik Roshan remembers 'daduji' Roshan on his 106th birth anniversary; pens note on Instagram

Hrithik Roshan shared a special post on remembering his late grandfather and music director Roshan. Today marks the 106th birth anniversary of his grandfather and the actor shared a heartwarming note on social media.

Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share a throwback picture and wrote in the caption, “Today marks the 106th birth anniversary of my Daduji- Roshan, whose name I inherit. Although I never had the honour of meeting him, learning from him, or physically experiencing his love, I am blessed with a priceless treasure: his work, and his music. Legends have a way of transcending time through their art. His song are the foundation of the Roshan family’s journey and I am immensely proud to be part of his extraordinary lineage”.

“Celebrating my Daduji’s immortal legacy through one of my favourite songs by him. I celebrate this song even more because my Daduji never got to celebrate its success…he passed away soon after he recorded this brilliant track. He was 40 years old”.

Soon after he dropped the post, fans filled the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “Roshan legacy”, a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “He was a great composer that generations can learn the pure music by his outstanding work”. My mom was and still is a fan of his work”, a fan wrote.

Roshan is the father of music director Rajesh Roshan and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. He is known for his songs like Khayalon mein Kisiske, Main Dil Hoon Ek Armaan Bhara, Na Toh Karvaan Ki Talaash Hai, Aapne Yaad Dilaya, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, and many more.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in the upcoming action thriller Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. Apart from this, he also has War 2 in the pipeline.

