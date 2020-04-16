Hrithik Roshan pledges Rs 25 lakhs to CINTAA amid coronavirus outbreak

In the times, when our country is in the grip of the novel coronavirus, people are doing their bit to help those who have been majorly affected by the imposed lockdown ie. the daily wage workers. In the wake of the same, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is making continuous efforts to do the best he can to help people who are stranded during the difficult times. The latest update on the same states that the Super 30 actor has now donated a sum of Rs 25 lakhs to the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) which will provide help to as many as 4,000 daily-wage artists who come under its purview.

The senior joint secretary and chairperson, outreach committee, CINTAA, Amit Behl told Mid-Day in an interview, "A few days ago, KWAN, the talent management company that handles Hrithik, asked for our account details and promptly transferred Rs 25 lakh to our sister concern, Cine Artiste Welfare Trust [CAWT]. We will start distributing the money among the daily wagers, with those living hand-to-mouth being our top priority."

Not just Hrithik, Amit even added that actress Vidya Balan has also contributed to the cause as he said, "She has done her bit through the (Producers’) Guild, and was happy to help us. She will also share a video (urging others) to help those in need."

Coming back to the War actor, he has previously procured N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC workers in Mumbai. Later, he facilitated 1.2 lakh nutritious meals for the affected people with the help of the NGO Akshaya Patra who thanked the actor for his support and tweeted, "We are happy to share, our Foundation is now empowered by Superstar @iHrithik. Together, we will facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers & low-income groups across India, until normalcy in work routine."

Let’s all keep doing what we can in our own ways . 🙏🏻 no contribution is too large or too small. All the best to us. https://t.co/p5ip9XgKIz — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 7, 2020

In response, the actor wrote, "I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on the ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #COVIDRelief."

I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #CovidRelief https://t.co/2JkUSEZ0CW — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 7, 2020

On the personal front, the actor 's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has moved in with him to take care of their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan amid coronavirus pandemic. He has been sharing various photos and videos since then.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the film War co-starring Tiger Shroff.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage