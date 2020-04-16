Hrithik Roshan pledges Rs 25 lakhs to CINTAA amid coronavirus outbreak

In the times, when our country is in the grip of the novel coronavirus, people are doing their bit to help those who have been majorly affected by the imposed lockdown ie. the daily wage workers. In the wake of the same, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is making continuous efforts to do the best he can to help people who are stranded during the difficult times. The latest update on the same states that the Super 30 actor has now donated a sum of Rs 25 lakhs to the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) which will provide help to as many as 4,000 daily-wage artists who come under its purview.
The senior joint secretary and chairperson, outreach committee, CINTAA, Amit Behl told Mid-Day in an interview, "A few days ago, KWAN, the talent management company that handles Hrithik, asked for our account details and promptly transferred Rs 25 lakh to our sister concern, Cine Artiste Welfare Trust [CAWT]. We will start distributing the money among the daily wagers, with those living hand-to-mouth being our top priority."
Not just Hrithik, Amit even added that actress Vidya Balan has also contributed to the cause as he said, "She has done her bit through the (Producers’) Guild, and was happy to help us. She will also share a video (urging others) to help those in need."
In these difficult times *Mumbai Roti Bank* is providing *free meals for all poor people*. We understand that many daily wage labourers and others don't have groceries and food and are going hungry everyday. If you know any place where people are going hungry please contact us on *8655580001* .We will be happy to serve areas which are concentrated with needy people. As *Mumbai Roti Bank*, @rotibankfdn has been started by *Mr D Sivanandhan* retired police commissioner, Mumbai police is happy to aid the movement of our vans to feed the needy at this critical time. In case you would like to help us, *Please Donate* generously the following: 1. *Uncooked grains and pulses* like rice, wheat, dal and even cooking oil, we will cook meals in our kitchen and distribute 2. *Monetary donations* can be sent to our bank details or via Paytm. We are a registered NGO, we can send you an 80G receipt if you contact us. *Bank details* Account no 303402127218 Ifsc code RATN0000088 Branch Name: RBL Bank , Lowerparel Account name: Roti Foundation Mumbai *Call us* on 8655580001 *Website* www.rotibankindia.org *You can make a donation via Paytm also via our website* Thanks , Mumbai Roti Bank @rotibankfdn
Coming back to the War actor, he has previously procured N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC workers in Mumbai. Later, he facilitated 1.2 lakh nutritious meals for the affected people with the help of the NGO Akshaya Patra who thanked the actor for his support and tweeted, "We are happy to share, our Foundation is now empowered by Superstar @iHrithik. Together, we will facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers & low-income groups across India, until normalcy in work routine."
Let’s all keep doing what we can in our own ways . 🙏🏻 no contribution is too large or too small. All the best to us. https://t.co/p5ip9XgKIz— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 7, 2020
In response, the actor wrote, "I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on the ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #COVIDRelief."
I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #CovidRelief https://t.co/2JkUSEZ0CW— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 7, 2020
On the personal front, the actor 's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has moved in with him to take care of their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan amid coronavirus pandemic. He has been sharing various photos and videos since then.
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the film War co-starring Tiger Shroff.
