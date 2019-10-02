Hrithik Roshan concerned over Patna floods

Image Source : TWITTER Hrithik Roshan concerned over Patna flood, says hope situation gets better soon

Actor Hrithik Roshan is concerned over people battling floods in the Bihar capital. Hrithik, who recently essayed the role of Patna-based Super 30 programme founder Anand Kumar in "Super 30", took to Twitter and said he hopes the situation gets better.

"My heart goes out to the people of Patna who have been battling floods caused by torrential rain since almost a week now. I hope the situation gets better there soon," Hritik tweeted on Wednesday.

My heart goes out to the people of Patna who have been battling floods caused by torrential rain since almost a week now. I hope the situation gets better there soon. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 2, 2019

Heavy rains in Bihar have claimed 43 lives and thousands have been affected.

Due to the flooding, schools have been closed, exams have also been postponed and even date of official and private functions have been extended.

Other celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi, who hail from Bihar, have appealed to people to help the victims.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is all set to impress fans with his new Bollywood film War, which also stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The film, which is now open to cinema halls, will face the box-office battle with Chiranjeevi's period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

(With IANS Inputs)