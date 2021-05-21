Hina Khan shares throwback video of late father singing 'Aane waala pal,' says 'We Miss you'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALHINAKHAN Hina Khan shares throwback video of late father singing 'Aane waala pal'

Actress Hina Khan has been grieving the loss of her father. The actress's father passed away last month due to cardiac arrest. She has been sharing many memories of him since then on social media. Remembering her late father, Hina shared a throwback video on Thursday in which her father can be seen singing 'Aane Wala Pal Jaane Wala Hai.' The video is from the happy moments of the family singing together and enjoying. Hina also penned down an emotional note saying that it has been a month that her father is gone and the family misses him.

Hina Khan wrote, "It's been exactly one month today Dad.. We Miss you." Many industry friends like Gauahar Khan, Aamna Shareef, Ridhi dogra and others commented on the video. Gauahar, who also lost her father recently, said, "every day lil steps baby . Everyday we shall miss them . I feel ya!"

Earlier, Hina had shared another video in which she was seen standing in her balcony and watching the view in front of her house. As she smiles at the camera, she points at a distance with a note that reads, "I love you dad I know you're watching us." She also captioned her video with a lovely note. "Mai Tere Bina taan yaara aaj te patthar wargi aan..My version of #PattharWargi I am just unable to think of anything else. Miss you Dad. This is how he chose to be close to us.. Did not leave his family alone..Can see him everyday from our Balcony.. I know you are watching our back Dad..Your Family loves you."

Hina was not in Mumbai when she got the news of her father passing away due to a cardiac arrest on April 20. Hina, too, tested positive for Covid soon after and quarantined herself at home. Sharing a post, Hina shared her turmoil of not being able to comfort her mother after her father's death since she was covid positive.

"A Helpless Daughter Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most..Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around..But thrs a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl..Send in your prayers plz. Let thr be light..Dua," she wrote.