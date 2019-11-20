Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
Hina Khan's film with Vikram Bhatt 'Hacked' to release in January 2020

Actress Hina Khan has completed the shoot of Vikram Bhatt's film Hacket which is slated to release in January 2020.

November 20, 2019
Television actress Hina Khan who has been impressing the audience through her daily soaps will now be seen in filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's Hacked. The actress has wrapped up the shoot of the film which is set to release on January 31, 2020. The thriller explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world.

The film throws light on cybercrime and shows how putting out everything there on the web can be dangerous. Hina will be seen in a glamorous avatar as an editor of a fashion magazine in the film. "'Hacked' is about the perils of our online lives and talks about how in today's time everything about everyone is just a click away, nothing remains exclusive or private," said the filmmaker.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the look of the actress from the film and wrote, "Release date finalized... Vikram Bhatt’s next film - an edge of the seat thriller titled #Hacked - to release on 31 Jan 2020... Stars Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar... Produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt."

"Hacked" directed by Bhatt, is presented by Loneranger Productions and produced by Amar P. Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt. The film also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar.

Hina, who was part of one of the longest-running TV shows -- "Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai", has another film titled "Lines" for which she had travelled to Cannes Film Festival this year.

-With IANS inputs

