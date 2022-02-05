Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'best boyfriend' as actor recreated Gangubai Kathiawadi namaste pose

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/ FILE IMAGE Ranbir Kapoor recreates Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi signature namaste pose

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt gave Ranbir Kapoor the 'best boyfriend ever' tag after the actor proved that he is his ladylove's biggest cheerleader. On Friday (February 4), the actor was asked by paparazzi about Alia's new film Gangubai Kathiawadi's trailer, to which Ranbir turned around and raised his arms over his head for the signature namaste pose of the actress from the film. Ranbir's epic reaction took everyone by surprise and lovebird's fans went gaga over the same. Now, Alia shared the picture of Ranbir recreating the signature namaste pose and wrote, "Best Boyfriend Ever" along with white heart emojis.

The trailer of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi was released on February 4. Helmed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the upcoming period movie is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai". Alia is seen in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s. With the release of the trailer, the 28-year-old has been receiving some rave reviews from her friends and well-wishers in the industry. Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer: Karan Johar gives shout-out to Alia Bhatt starrer, calls it 'phenomenal'

Calling it phenomenal, Karan Johar tweeted "The power of a solid actor and a supreme storyteller is always unmatchable! @aliaa08 #SanjayLeelaBhansali and @ajaydevgn has Mega super star presence! Can't wait to see the film!

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn and is produced by Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

The movie has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit India in March 2020. Now, It is set to release theatrically on February 25.