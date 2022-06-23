Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies at 27 after suffering brain haemorrhage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GLEYCYCORREIA Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia

Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia went for a routine tonsil surgery and died due to operation complications on Monday. Reportedly, she suffered heavy bleeding while getting her tonsils removed and suffered a heart attack on April 4. She died due to a brain haemorrhage after being in a coma for two months, according to Independent. The 2018 winner succumbed to the same at a private clinic on Monday. Her body has been sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute of Macae, Brazil for an autopsy.

The family pastor Lidiane Alves told The Washington Post, "We're deeply saddened by this loss. She was an amazing woman and much loved by everyone. It won't be easy to live without her smile and shine."

Gleycy Correia shared details of her life growing up in poverty in Brazil in a social media post. She had revealed that she started working as a manicurist when she was 8 to support her family.

Pastor Jak Abreu, a family friend grieved her death and told Post, "God chose this day to collect our princess. We know that she will be greatly missed, but she will now be brightening the sky with her smile. She fulfilled her purpose and left her legacy of love in us!"

Gleycy Correia's last rites were performed on Tuesday and she was laid to rest surrounded by family and friends.