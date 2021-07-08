Esha Deol to make digital debut with Ajay Devgn's 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ESHA DEOL Esha Deol

Returning to the spotlight after a long hiatus, actor Esha Deol is all set to enter into the digital space with the upcoming crime-drama series Rudra – The Edge of Darkness. She will be reuniting with her fellow Bollywood megastar Ajay Devgn after more than a decade. Rudra - The Edge of Darkness is touted to be an engaging dark, gritty crime-drama series.

Talking about her digital debut, “I am really excited to be back to work, especially alongside Ajay. We have been co-stars in numerous movies and I am beyond thrilled to make my digital debut with this series. There is a great comfort level between us as actors, and it is exciting to work in a new format with him. I am really charged up with the script and with my role in Rudra - The Edge of Darkness, which is a humongous project by all means and it also marks Ajay's debut in the digital world."

The actress was last seen in the 2019 short film "Cakewalk". She has earlier worked with Ajay in films such as "Main Aisa Hi Hoon", "LOC Kargil" and "Yuva".

“With Esha Deol joining the star cast of Rudra – The Edge of Darkness, we are certain that her presence will take the series a notch higher and add more spark to the story," said Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment.

'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness' is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India a coming soon on Disney + Hotstar.