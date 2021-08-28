DYK Varun Dhawan had once thought Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol are married? Here's what happened next!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Varun Dhawan once thought Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol are married

In 2015, when Varun Dhawan appeared on 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' to promote his film 'Dilwale,' the actor made some funny childhood revelations about his co-stars. Varun in his childhood days was under the impression that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were married in real life and he was shocked to learn the truth. The actor shared that he and his friends were collecting funds for a charity and he went to SRK's Mannat for the same. When Gauri Khan opened the door, Varun was taken aback and thought something was wrong as he expected Kajol to open the gate.

On the comedy chat show, Kapil Sharma remembered watching 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and said that his mother was convinced that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were real-life husband and wife. "Meri mummy to yahi manti thi ki miya-biwi hain," Kapil said. To this, Varun opened up about his incident. He said, "Bachpan mein mujhe bhi aisa lagta tha I thought you all were married. Till I met Gauri (Khan) ma’am, obviously."

Recalling the incident he said, "I went to Shah Rukh's house, Mannat, but to his surprise, Gauri opened the door. "Mujhe kuch galat laga uss waqt (I felt something was wrong at that time)," he added.

Making it even from funny for show's audience, Shah Rukh enacted what Varun must have felt. He said that Varun must have thought "Tum kaun ho? Kon ho tum? Kajol ke ghar mein kya kar rahi ho tum (Who are you and what are you doing in Kajol’s place)?"

Further, Varun went home and narrated the whole incident to his mother, who told him that Gauri is actually Shah Rukh’s wife. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun has recently finished shooting for "Bhediya". Directed by Amar Kaushik, the supernatural thriller reunites Varun with his "Dilwale" co-star Kriti Sanon. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, and is scheduled to release on April 14 next year. The film has been shot during the pandemic in the town of Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, a prime location of the film's shoot.

He will next be seen shooting for "Jugg Jugg Jeeyo". Based in North India, Jug Jugg Jeeyo features an ensemble cast of Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul besides Varun.

