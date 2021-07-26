DYK Dr. Deepa Sharma who died in Himachal Pradesh landslide was a contestant in Big B's Kaun Banega Crorepati?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPA SHARMA DYK Dr. Deepa Sharma who died in Himachal Pradesh landslide was contestant in Big B's KBC

An Ayurveda doctor from Jaipur was among the nine tourists who died after their vehicle was hit by falling rocks due to a massive landslide in the mountainous Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. She was once a contestant in the Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

As people continue to pay their tribute to the people who lost their lives in the sudden landslide, Dr. Deepa’s reality show connection created a buzz.

Earlier, Deepa had taken to social media and shared a series of pictures in 2019 from her reality show participation. She had participated in season 7 and had reportedly won Rs 6,40,000 on the quiz show. She had then written, “#memories...6 years ago when I was on #KBC hot seat on 5th october and 6th October 2013 with Amitabh Bachchan ji.”

In Dr Deepa Sharma's last tweet, posted minutes before the tragedy, she wrote, “Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally.”

Earlier, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also mourned the demise of her fans who passed away in the landslide. Dr. Deepa Sharma was a fan of the actress. Kangana wrote, ‘Such a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and also visited my house in Manali... Oh!!! Seems like a big jolt...This is beyond tragic.... Oh God!!!’