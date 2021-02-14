Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJADADLANI02 Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi glow with happiness at their pre-wedding party | see pics

There have been rumors buzzing since yesterday that Dia Mirza is set to marry Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi. The news seems to be true now since, Pooja Dadlani, manager of Shah Rukh Khan who is related to Vaibhav recently shared a picture of the pre-wedding party. Sharing the picture on social media account, Pooja wrote, "Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial.. we all love you."

The picture of the couple screams happiness as the two are all smiles. Dia as usual looked extremely gorgeous in a white dress with lace detailings. Dia completed the look with minimal makeup, drop earrings, and a hairclip. Vaibhav complimented Dia in the striped shirt.

Dia also commented on the post and dropped heart emojis.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi glow with happiness at their pre-wedding party | see pics

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi glow with happiness at their pre-wedding party | see pics

As per media reports, Dia and Vaibhav will tie the knot on February 15 amidst close friends and family. "Dia is getting married to Vaibhav in Mumbai on Monday in presence of family and close friends. It is going to be a private ceremony," a source told PTI.

This would be Dia's second marriage. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announced their separation with a statement they issued in August 2019. Vaibhav Rekhi was earlier married to yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi. They have a daughter as well.

On the professional front, Dia was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha directorial "Thappad" starring Taapsee Pannu last year. Her upcoming release is the Telugu action thriller Wild Dog starring Nagarjuna. The film is directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon and also features Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

-with Agency inputs