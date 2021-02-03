Deepika Padukone's sweet birthday wish for sister Anisha: Thank You for being the anchor in my life

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone's sweet birthday wish for sister Anisha

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is a complete family person. She loves spending time with family and is frequently seen on 'day-outs' with sister Anisha Padukone. As Anisha turned 30 on Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram to thank her for being the anchor in her life and shared a beautiful selfie. Deepika also penned down a sweet note for her little sister. The picture shows the Padukone sisters flashing their smiles for the camera.

Deepika Padukone wrote, "Thank You for being the anchor in my life and for keeping me grounded yet always knowing when to keep me afloat. Happy Born Day 'My Little One'! May you always be blessed with good health, peace of mind and prosperity in abundance...I love you!"

On New Year's 2021, Deepika Padukone left her fans surprised after she deleted all the posts on her Instagram, Facebook and Twitter profiles. While fans were contemplating the reason behind it, she again surprised them with an audio post saying that it is her 'audio diary.'

In the audio piece, Deepika Padukone said that the year 2020 has been a year full of gratitude for her. She said, "you all will agree with me that 2020 was a year full of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present. And as for 2021, all I can wish for myself and for everyone around me is good health and peace of mind."

Recently, Hrithik Roshan announced his collaboration with Deepika for their new film titled Fighter. Reportedly, it is going to be a grand action film. Hrithik took to his Instagram account and shared, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride. #SiddharthAnand"

On the film's front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 where husband Ranveer Singh plays former World Cup-winning captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev. Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi Dev. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Also, the actress has a pan-India film opposite South superstar Prabhas, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.