Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh dance their hearts out at Shankar Mahadevan's US concert | VIDEOS

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the much-loved couples of the tinsel town. Every now and then, the two of them manage to capture the hearts of their fans either through their social media PDA or their public appearance. Yet again, they did the same when the two attended Shankar Mahadevan's concert in the United States. The event was also attended by Deepika's parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone. Several pictures and videos from the concert have gone viral on the internet and have left their fans amazed. It captured the entire family wearing ethnic attire for the concert that happened in San Jose, California. On one hand, where Deepika wore a green suit, Ranveer, on the other, was seen in a yellow kurta.

The videos from the concert have been shared by several fan clubs. It shows the couple grooving as Shankar sang his song Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe from Dil Chahta Hai. In another video that has managed to catch our eyes, the crowd along with Deepika and Shankar are seen singing the happy birthday to you song for Ranveer. For those unversed, the 83' actor will be turning 37 on July 6.

If you think that's over, probably you are wrong. Ther's another clip of Ranbir in which he can be seen standing on the stage speaking about his mother-in-law Ujjala. He can be heard saying, "I was given strict instruction to not do this. I am so scared of my mother-in-law, you guys have no idea. She is sitting in the front row wagging her finger at me."

Apart from the concert, the lovebirds even attended a Konkani Sammelan (conference). One of the videos captured the actor speaking a few lines in Konkani.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar while Deepika's last film was Gehraiyaan. Next up, the actor has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline. While Deepika will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Project K with Prabhas.