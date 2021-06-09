Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA COVID-19: Urvashi Rautela Foundation donates total 47 oxygen concentrators

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has once again extended a helping hand for the COVID-19 relief works and donated oxygen concentrators. The actress recently made her debut internationally with the album “Versace Baby” opposite the Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan, after garnering a blockbuster response from the audience. Urvashi contributed her earnings from her song “Versace Baby” to the Covid-19 Relief Fund in India and Palestine Society.

Urvashi Rautela hails from Haridwar, Uttrakhand itself and she never fails to disappoint her very own people. During these difficult times of the pandemic when Uttrakhand needed a helping hand, the actress recently flew to the state of Uttrakhand and donated 27 oxygen concentrators which cost 5 lacs each overall worth 1 crore rupees under the “Urvashi Rautela Foundation”.

Urvashi Rautela recently donated 20 oxygen concentrators in which overall cost 2 crores 35 lakh for 47 Concentrators. The actress was also seen distributing food packages along with masks and water bottles for the poor after Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai. Urvashi Rautela started a youtube channel to earn revenue which she would donate just to help with the Covid-19 relief funds in India. The actress is truly an angel for the needy.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa. Urvashi is starring in a lead role in Jio studio's web series “Inspector Avinash” opposite Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra.