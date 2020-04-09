COVID-19 positive Shaza Morani tests negative after diagnosis, say reports

The novel coronavirus born in China's Wuhan city has now spread its wings to India. Within the Bollywood industry, celebrities like Kanika Kapoor (who has now recovered), filmmaker Karim Morani and his daughters Shaza and Zoa Morani tested positive a few days back. However, the latest reports suggest that Shaza who has tested COVID-19 positive earlier this week has now responded to the treatment given to her and as per the latest test report, she has now been tested negative.

A report in Times Of India states that her test has now come negative and has been discharged from the hospital. Further, a closed family source told the portal, "Though Shaza has tested negative, she has been tested again and the result will be known by tomorrow. We are hoping for it to be negative, too. So, by tomorrow, she can hopefully come back home." She is currently admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Karim Morani earlier said "It is true Shaza has been found to be coronavirus positive but she has no symptoms. We have admitted her to Nanavati hospital at the moment."

Her sister Zoa too tested positive for coronavirus and is now admitted to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote a lengthy post thanking the doctors and the hospital staff for their effort. She wrote, "Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Dr’s , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us ... the true heroes for sure ... my Dr is so sweet and full of life , he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time ( don’t know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare and his team ...Feeling so safe in his hands …"

Zoa, who was in Rajasthan till March 15, showed some symptoms but initially tested negative for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Karim has also tested positive for the virus. However, his wife Zara Morani is in the clear.

