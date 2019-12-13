Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar reveals why she wanted Deepika Padukone in her film

The recently launched trailer of Chaapaak featuring Deepika Padukone playing the lead role of an acid attack survivor named Malti left everyone in amaze. Not just the plot but the actress's screen presence was appreciated by fans as well as by others in the industry. The Bajirao Mastani actress is not just the lead actress but also the producer of the film. The director Meghna Gulzar, in a recent interview, revealed why she was keen on having Deepika in the lead.

Meghna, in a Mumbai Mirror interview, said, “For me, it was important to take a face associated with beauty because when you distort it, like it would happen to a survivor, the contrast and impact is far stronger. Not everybody is Deepika Padukone, but these other girls were beautiful too and didn’t deserve this to happen to them. No girl deserves it going forward. I’m fortunate Deepika agreed to play the part.”

Praising the actress, the filmmaker further said, “It takes courage to discard your calling card and bare yourself completely. When you are shorn of all the usual trappings— hair, make-up, costume, jewellery—with only your craft exposed, it’s a brave path to walk and Deepika has done it with flourish.”

Talking about prosthetics, she said that when they were doing the homework, they found out that Deepika's face has an uncanny resemblance to Laxmi Agarwal’s pictures before the attack. Further, she said that the idea was not to make Deepika look like her but to make her look like what she would have if something similar would have happened to her.

Coming back to the film, it also has actor Vikrant Massey playing the role of a journalist. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Have a look at the trailer here:

