BTS’ RM puts light on sadness & hatred; believes in positive energy & spreading love

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon spoke about social media trolls and asked them to spread love instead of hatred in an appearance on Colde’s Blue Room. RM called out the trolls and questioned them for spreading hateful energy towards someone. He also reminded all that spreading love and positivity is a virtue.

As we’re living in a social world, it’s become very easy to express emotions of hatred and despise. I think it’s gross to see someone who has so much hateful energy toward someone else. I mean, of course, we can talk about sadness and hatred, but at the end of the day, speaking of love and spreading love and positive energy is a virtue, and that’s what I believe so,”. The globally popular singer further talked about love and added, “Even though we said, ‘Don’t ever say love me, ‘we still dream of love. We live for love. What drives us to love is simply because it’s in us.”

Meanwhile, BTS leader RM is also likely to be preparing for his military enlistment. In recent months, Namjoon has spoken about his plans for military training. Earlier this year, he revealed that he was planning on enlisting with J-Hope. “I was planning to enlist around the same time as J-Hope, but I had to push it back because of this project. I think I will go after I complete this," he said during a Weverse Live this year. However, it should also be noted that Big Hit Music is yet to officially announce the date and Namjoon’s plans for military training. If RM enlists soon, he will be the third BTS member to enlist after Jin and J-Hope.

Talking about his upcoming projects, RM said, “Recently, I’ve been making music. I don’t think it’ll be released anytime soon. I’ve been actively working on projects with various new musicians including Colde. I don’t know when they would be dropped.”

