BTS' Jungkook surprises ARMY with VLive; golden maknae dances to Suga's 'That That'

K-pop band BTS' golden maknae Jeon Jungkook surprised the ARMY by going online on VLive. The singer was seen sitting out in the wilderness with a campfire and enjoying the serenity. Jungkook's night involved camping in the rain, eating barbeque and singing songs. He wanted ARMY to be a part of the same, which is why he went live. He also shared a little 'secret' in front of millions of fans joining him that he has had a drink. During his VLive, he said, "This is nice, it makes me feel that I really can't be without you guys. Even being out here, now that I'm doing a live it feels nice." (As translated by one of the fans)

Jungkook interacted with his fans on VLive and encouraged them to 'live for yourself'. He motivated them to be good and promised to meet soon. The BTS member said, "I think you should live for yourself and do what you want to do, of course within reason." He further added, "We're preparing hard, we'll see ARMYs soon right? For that day, we're preparing hard."

While Jungkook's words and cute antics melted many hearts, the highlight of the VLive was his dance to Suga's 'That That' song. Yoongi has earlier revealed in his VLive that Jungkook used to tease him with 'That That' signature step and now, the golden maknae performed the same for the ARMY. He revealed that it is his favourite song these days and he enjoys it. Looks like we have a true Suga fan here! Watch the video here-

During the VLive, BTS' Jungkook also talked about yet to come music videos by the band and sang a few lines from the chorus. He also confirmed his collaboration with singer Charlie Puth which left ARMY excited. Jungkook also shared his experience of visiting the White House, meeting US president Joe Biden and spending time in New York and Washington DC.

Reacting to Jungkook's VLive, fans flooded the internet with his pictures admiring him. One Twitter user wrote, "s Jungkook even real? Literally the epitome of perfection!." Another said, "everyone felt the need of a man's smile name jeon jungkook."

Further, while talking about his fellow BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V, Jungkook said, "He's the most handsome person I've ever seen. he really glows in pictures. woah sometimes I'm in awe. woah how can a person look like that?"

Meanwhile, K-pop superband BTS will be performing live on Monday, June 13 after the release of their latest anthology album Proof. The event will mark the ninth anniversary of the band's formation. The band, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, will be performing on the songs three days after they launch their anthology album Proof on June 10.