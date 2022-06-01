BTS in White House: Jungkook goofs around; RM, Suga & V talk about Asian hate crime | PICS, VIDEOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TATABLUEMOON7 BTS in White House: Band talk about Asian hate crime

BTS in White House: K-pop superband BTS met US President Joe Biden at The White House in relation to combating the rise in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans. The Bangtan Boys including RM, J-Hope Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin talked about how devastated they are by the recent surge of hate crimes. Dressed in black suits and ties, BTS looked like perfection and passionately talked about equality and respecting every culture and identity. They got a tour of the White House before the briefing and held a closed-door meeting with the president in the Oval Office afterwards.

BTS made their debut in 2013 and has been garnering unmatchable success since then. Their meeting with US President Joe Biden is just another golden feather added to their hat. BTS leader RM (Rap Monster aka Kim Namjoon) introduced the band and the septet addressed the press talking about the need to stop hate crimes against Asian people.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TATABLUEMOON7 BTS meets US President Joe Biden at The White House

"We were devastated by the recent surge in hate crimes, including Asian American hate crimes. To put a stop to this and support the cause we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again," said Jimin.

Suga added, "It is not wrong to be different. I think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences."

V aka Kim Taehyung further said that everyone has their own history and encouraged all to respect and understand each and everyone as a 'valuable person.'

"We are here once again thanks to our army, our fans worldwide, who have different nationalities and cultures and use different languages. We are truly and always grateful," said J-hope.

The youngest member of the group, Jungkook added, "We are still surprised that music created by South Korean artists reaches so many people around the world, transcending language and cultural barriers. We believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things."

Meanwhile, dozens of BTS fans gathered at The White House in the hope to have a glimpse of the K-pop band. It appeared like the septet is set to have a pop concert. There is no denying that BTS-mania is increasing rapidly in the world. The South Korean band is not just famous for its song but fans also respect and love them for the message they put across. BTS songs have been loaded with lyrics encouraging self-love, unity, love for each and everyone among many other topics.