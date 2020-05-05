Boys locker room leaves Sonam Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Richa Chadha, and other Bollywood celebs shocked

Bollywood expressed shock and concern over the mindset of certain teenage boys in Delhi after the Boys Locker Room controversy exploded. Leaked screenshots of a private Instagram chat group comprising some teenage school students from the Capital has stirred up a storm over rape culture in India. Many of these boys were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning "gang rapes." Bollywood celebs took to social media to voice their thoughts on this disturbing topic.

Instagram on Tuesday said it has removed the objectionable content featuring minor girls on its platform, amid the outrage over the content. In a statement, the photo-sharing platform also asserted that it takes such issues very seriously and accords top priority to ensure that its users can express themselves in a "safe and respectful way". Information about the group came to light after a girl shared screenshots of its activities, following which the group started being called out on social media.

"This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly, I reckon," tweeted Richa Chadha.

This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly,I reckon. https://t.co/mPVaXPOe6d — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) May 5, 2020

Swara Bhasker expressed: "#boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents & teachers must address this with those Kids.. Not enough to ‘hang rapists'.. we must attack the mentality that creates rapists!"

#boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents & teachers must address this with those Kids.. Not enough to ‘hang rapists’ .. we must attack the mentality that creates rapists! https://t.co/Jw4cFQ9gXM — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 5, 2020

Actress Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram Story and wrote, "This reeks of entitlement and gross negligence on parents' part. The parents are to be blamed for raising sons who don't respect human beings and spoiling the. And, boys you should be ashamed."

Sonam Kapoor's post

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a photo on Instagram with a locker room as a virus. "Extreme Red zones.#BoysLockerRoom #GirlsLockerRoom Disgusting," he wrote alongside.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has detained a 15-year-old student of a prominent school in South Delhi in connection with the Instagram chat group where rapes were glorified and photos of underage girls were being shared and objectified. Twenty-two other boys have also have been identified.

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage