Bollywood's iconic mother Sulochana Latkar laid to rest with state honours

Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar passed away at the age of 94 and has been laid to rest with state honours. Her last rites were performed on Monday at 5.30 pm at Shivaji Park Crematorium, Dadar. She was given full state honours wrapped in the Tricolour. As per the state funeral protocols, Sulochana's body was draped with the tricolour at her Dadar residence, before being moved to the Shivaji Park funeral ground. Full state honours were accorded, including a police gun salute.

She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai where she died due to age-related prolonged illness. She leaves behind over 250 Hindi and 50 Marathi films to her credit. Sulochana was especially renowned for her portrayal of warm and nurturing mother characters. Her family also released an official statement and confirmed that Sulochana breathed her last after a prolonged illness. Her last rites will be held tomorrow at 5 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar.

Sulochana started her career in 1940s and went on to feature in over 250 films. Some of Latkar's notable films are "Sasurvas", "Vahinichya Bangdya", and "Dhakti Jau" in Marathi and "Aaye Din Bahar Ke", "Gora Aur Kala", "Devar", "Talaash", and "Azaad", in Hindi. In Bollywood, the actor largely played on-screen mother to lead stars of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s including Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan.

She featured in Hindi blockbuster hits such as "Heera", "Reshma Aur Shera", "Jaani Dushman", "Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai", "Jhonny Mera Naam", "Kati Patang", Mere Jeevan Saathi", "Prem Nagar", and "Bhola Bhala". Latkar was honoured with Padma Shri in 1999. She is survived by her daughter Kanchan Ghanekar.

Sulochana began her career in Marathi films and became very popular on account of her leading roles in films like Sasurvas, Meeth Bhakar, Sangte Aika, and Dhakti Jaoo among others. Other films such as Sasu Varchadh Javai, Sadhi Manse and Maratha Tituka Melvava showcase some of her best work. She ventured into Hindi cinema in the 1940s and ’50s and played leading lady to top heroes like Prithviraj Kapoor and Ashok Kumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the actor. “The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works,” he said.

Her significant contributions to Marathi cinema were recognised in 2003 when she was honoured with the Chitra Bhushan Award instituted by the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal, commemorating the birth anniversary of Baburao Painter, a founding figure in modern Marathi cinema.

