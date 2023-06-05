Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s directorial debut to have a cameo by Ranbir Kapoor; Deets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARYANKHAN, RANBIRKAPOOR Aryan Khan's directorial debut to have Ranbir's cameo

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is all set to make his highly anticipated entry into the world of cinema. He will be taking on the role of director for the web series "Stardom," which explores the inner workings of the film industry. This subject is familiar to Aryan Khan, as he has been closely acquainted with stardom since his childhood. Excitingly, there has been a recent update regarding the series. Renowned actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to star in it.

According to a report in Mid-day, Ranbir Kapoor filmed a cameo appearance for the show at Century Mills, Worli. A dedicated set was constructed for the first schedule. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan himself was present on set to support his son and offer his best wishes for this new endeavour. The actor, who is currently working on his next project, 'Animal,' with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Filmistan Studios, took time off to shoot his special appearance in Aryan's series. The report also mentioned that Karan Johar, who has a special role in the show, completed filming his scenes over the course of the first three days.

Earlier, it was reported that both Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh had agreed to be a part of the series. They will be featured in different episodes, portraying roles that may be brief in duration but carry significant importance in driving the story forward. It is a special opportunity for both actors, and they are eagerly looking forward to working under the direction of Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan officially announced his entry into the film industry earlier in December when he uploaded a photo of his name appearing on a booklet kept on a table. It said 'For Aryan Khan' in huge letters. A clapboard with the words "Red Chillies Entertainment" inscribed on it was just in front of Aryan Khan's palm as he was seen keeping his hand on the script. His caption read, "Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action."

