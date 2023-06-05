Gufi Paintal, Shakuni Mama of BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, dies at 79

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gufi Paintal, Shakuni Mama of Mahabharat, dies

Gufi Paintal had been unwell for a long time and was admitted to the hospital on May 31 after his health condition worsened. He was 79 and passed away due to age-related illness. The cremation of the veteran actor will be held today in Mumbai at 4pm. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was reported to be admitted to an ICU. The actor's family in a statement said, "With profound grief we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family."

Gufi Paintal is remembered for his role in Mahabharat which used to air on Doordarshan. He was last seen in Star Bharat’s show Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki. Hailing from a creative family with a strong background in the film industry, Gufi’s father, Mohan Paintal, was also a well-known film actor and comedian.

Apart from being an actor, Gufi Paintal was also a television director. His other notable works include Rafoo Chakkar, Des Pardes, Dillagi, Maidan-E-Jung, Daava, and several others. He has also been part of TV shows such as Kanoon, Sauda, Akbar Birbal, Om Namay Shivay, Mrs. Kaushik ki Paanch Bahuein, Karn Sanghini, and others. Paintal has also helmed television shows such as Hello Inspector and Khotey Sikkey.

