Bhagyashree posts special video to wish husband Himalaya Dasani on his birthday

Bhagyashree wishes husband Himalaya Dasani on his birthday

Actress Bhagyashree took to Instagram to wish her husband Himalaya Dasani on his birthday. The actress shared an adorable video with pictures of the couple together. Himalaya Dasani has previously been an actor and has featured in films like Tyagi, Paayal, Qaid Me Hai Bulbul opposite his wife Bhagyashree. Himalaya later ventured into film production and business

Sharing the video Bhagyashree wrote, "Happy birthday love! To all the good times and the mad ones, to all the crazy memories we made and to the ones that are gonna be. My darling hubby, wish you more laughter, more madness and more everything"

Bhagyashree who took the film industry by storm with her debut in Maine Pyar Kiya with Salman Khan, surprised everyone when she decided to tie the knot in 1990. Bhagyashree left a flourishing career after Maine Pyar Kiya to devote her time to her family. Later Bhagyashree was seen in three film with her husband.

Bhagyashree and Himalay's son Abhimanyu Dasani also made his Bollywood debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The film directed by Vasan Bala featured Abhimanyu as a young man who is insensitive to pain.

