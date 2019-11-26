Arjun Kapoor's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar to have digital release? The actor answers

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's look in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for the release of his historical drama Panipat, opened up on the status of his long-pending movie wth Dibakar Banerjee titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Clearing the air, Arjun said the movie will release after Mardaani 2. Talking about the release date of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the actor said, ''It will release after Panipat. Yash Raj will give you a release date, I think they are waiting for Mardaanii 2 to release and then they'll announce the release date."

There were reports that the makers are planning to get a digital release for the movie. When Arjun was asked about it, he quipped, "If you've met Adi (Aditya Chopra) and he has told you that then!"

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar stars Parineeti Chopra in female lead. The film was shot in beautiful locations of Uttarakhand. Makers released the first look of the lead cast more than a year ago. While Arjun will be seen as a Haryanavi cop, Parineeti plays an ambitious girl from the corporate world. ICYMI, have a look:

Check out Arjun's cop avatar.

On a related note, Arjun's Panipat directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar is scheduled to release on December 6. The movie, also starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt will lock horns with Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati, Patni Aur Woh. For unversed, Arjun is playing Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the period drama while Sanjay Dutt is antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali.

